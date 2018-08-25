Saturday, the surf was alive with action, as good water conditions prevailed under a light southeast wind. Under conditions like that, pompano and Spanish mackerel often make runs along the beachfront and Saturday was the day for pompano.
Lots of pompano were caught; however, we did not have any reports of Spanish mackerel.
Other fish reported caught were gafftop, croaker, whiting, bonnethead sharks and a large number of stingrays.
Over at the jetties, action was taking place on a variety of fish.
Friday, Capt. Kevin Pearce fished the channel side of the South Jetty near the end and found conditions near-perfect. The mid-morning bite was on and, using cut mullet fished on a bottom rig, he caught gafftop, large whiting, a 3-foot shark and 38-inch bull red. The red was tagged and retained.
Other boats nearby were catching fish that included sharks, reds, sheepshead and speckled trout.
The trout were being caught on free-lined live shrimp.
Saturday, Keith Spaniel and his son David fished the North Jetty on the Gulf side where they caught sand trout, gafftop, whiting and pompano. In addition to those fish, the highlight of the day came just before they pulled anchor.
A huge jack crevalle ripped off line at a fast pace; however, David was able to slow the fish and fought it for 20 minutes. Rather than keep the big fish, they released it at from the boat. By then exhaustion had set in and it was back to the boat ramp after a great morning of fishing.
Most Texas fishing licenses expire Aug. 31 so if yours is in that group you may want to beat the rush and purchase a new one well before next weekend. They can be purchased online through the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department website or at most sporting goods stores and Wal-Mart.
