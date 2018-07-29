From a fishing writer’s standpoint, it is so nice to say outstanding conditions continue.
The fish are biting, and it looks like this pattern will be with us for a few more days. This is such a departure from recent articles discussing how fishing was in the doldrums and a strong southwest wind was the culprit.
Offshore and inshore action is about as good as it gets. The flat surf is attracting many fishermen and the 1 to 2 foot offshore waves are allowing small boats to make it to some of the Gulf’s better fishing spots.
Mike Stupl called in a report from San Luis Pass where he and his sons Michael and Josh fished the surf and found many small trout feeding. Their catch included three trout from 18 to 23 inches in length.
Sharks, trout, Spanish mackerel, stingrays, reds, pompano and a variety of panfish were coming to area cleaning tables from the jetties.
Horace Moore and Jason Roark fished not far from the end of the South Jetty Saturday night and hooked up with a huge shark estimated to be close to 8 feet long. This fish was just too big to try to land, so it was released after a 45-minute to one-hour battle, and Moore thinks it was a bull shark.
Carl Mostart sent a report, the likes of which we have been getting often lately. Moss said he and a friend from Sea Isle fished the surf Friday and Saturday from around 10 a.m. until noon using the same baits as mentioned in other reports and ended up with only a few hardheads. He asked where all of the great surf fishing reports were coming from?
Many have come from the same area he fished. However, the big difference is that they were in the water close to daybreak, and the action most likely ended well before 10 a.m.
