If you’ve been following my columns, you’ve read about the imposing regulation change coming from the Texas Coastal Fishery Department. The Texas Parks & Wildlife Commission meeting was held Wednesday and Thursday in Austin.
At stake, among other proposals, was the change to speckled trout regulations for the middle and lower coast. Coastal Fisheries’ TiffanyHopper presented the proposal to the commissioners during the executive session Thursday. Hopper stated that a total of 1,612 people responded during the public comment period. That includes all comments from online, written and public hearings, including the workshop that took place Wednesday.
