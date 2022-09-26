Finally, our first cold front of the year has arrived. Does that mean you need to pack up the short-sleeved shirts and shorts? I don't think that will be necessary, but the mornings should feel very nice — although you might want to wear a light jacket for those early morning boat rides.
Robert Drew launched from Eagle Point Fishing Camp on Sunday. Drew ran to Moses Lake and caught a mixed box of fish. Using live shrimp under popping corks while fishing rock-lined shores, he ended the day with two redfish, one speckled trout and two nice flounder. Drew also broke off two bull reds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.