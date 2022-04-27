It's really hard to sit home and miss a day of fishing, praying that the repairs on my truck will be completed by Thursday afternoon. I have two obligations to fulfill Friday for a couple of live podcasts filmed at two different locations, one on the island and one off the island. One broadcast will be at the 61st Street Fishing Pier at 6:30 p.m., so come out and join us.
Speaking of the 61st Street Fishing Pier, the Reel in Hunger Tournament benefiting the Galveston County Food Bank begins at 6 a.m. on Friday and ends at 4 p.m. on May 1. Entry fee is $30 per angler and 25 percent of the registration fees collected is up for grabs to the top angler that lands the longest fish. Runner up angler will receive 15 percent of the registration fees collected. All fish entered must be caught off the 61st pier. For more information please call the pier at 409-744-8365.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.