Monday, the fishing action appeared to slow down, and it likely was due to a drop in the number of anglers fishing and/or the weather.
A hot southwest wind dominated the Galveston weather picture, and we all know this is not the best for fishing.
Offshore reports from last weekend continue to come in, and over the weekend, deep sea anglers appeared to have the edge.
While the Gulf of Mexico shrimping season opened Sunday, it usually takes a few days for fish to realize that their easy morning meal is in the offing.
As soon as we get some reports from anglers fishing the shrimp boats, they will be passed on.
Over the years, one of my favorite times out in the Gulf was when shrimping season was on. I recall that the opening of the season was as early as July 4 one year, and I do not recall it ever opening later than July 15.
August is the time when I have fished the anchored boats most. The best bite is usually just after the boats anchor after a night of trawling for shrimp. Before the crew turns in for sleep, they usually cull their catch, placing the shrimp on ice and tossing the by-catch into the water.
The by-catch is what the fish and fishermen want. Thousands of small fish and crustaceans are tossed back, and just about every species of pelagic fish is a candidate to be partaking of an easy meal.
Often not far behind, especially on weekends, are the fishermen who target the fish feeding on the by-catch.
By late morning and especially by noon, most of the fish have had their meal and have moved on. The exception are ling and pilot fish. Ling often hang around the boats both for mid-day shade and remnants of the by-catch.
There will be more on this later.
