Calmer winds greeted the anglers that ventured out Saturday. Tides were still around 2.5 feet below normal Saturday morning. So, for those of you who managed to get out on the water, let me know the results.
Friday, I said I was going to explain why the tides dropped as much as they did with this passing front. Here is my best explanation. The gulf water feeds into Galveston Bay through the north and south jetty. The jetties run east and west, not north and south, as some of you may think. When the wind blows from the east/southeast, water flows through the jetties freely. Coincide this with a incoming tide and the tides become higher than normal.
