What has happened to this year’s flounder run? That is the question many anglers are asking.
While there are a lot of flounder around, we are not seeing the prolific action that normally takes place during the annual migration from the bays to the Gulf of Mexico. Numerous reports of flounder limits have been coming in; however, remember, a limit during November consists of two fish per angler.
The popular areas for catching flounder during the migration have produced good numbers of flounder, but the numbers are not what they should be for this time of year. Those areas include the shorelines of the Galveston Ship Channel, the Intracoastal Waterway along Bolivar and the flats of Pelican Island.
Several factors that are likely contributors to the slow action are a late drop in water temperatures and readings in the low 50s, which is a bit low for fish to be active. Additionally, the recent full moon encouraged migration at night when the majority of flounder anglers are not fishing, and large numbers of the flatfish remain in the bays.
Jim Guthrie, a long-time founder fishermen, reported that fingerling mullet were not being found along the shorelines as they normally are during the run. Mullet are one of the favorite foods of flounder.
Another flounder pro, Arno Carpenter, feels that the flatfish are still in the bays in large numbers, as reports from upper Galveston Bay from Seabrook to San Leon indicate that flounder still are being caught with easy limits coming from the mouth of Clear Lake and from Dickinson Bay.
Hopefully, the answer lies in a possible late run this year, which is what the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department foresaw in extending the November bag limits well into December.
