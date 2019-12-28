Jeannette Guest, of Galveston, landed her personal best black drum of 36 inches and 31 pounds off the seawall using squid on a double drop rig on Christmas Eve. The big fish was photographed and released.
We are in that time of year when anglers watch for windows of opportunity to fish. January is just a few days away and rarely are there continuous days of favorable conditions for fishing. When those windows open up, fishing is often excellent.
Saturday was a fair day, with light winds and tolerable temperatures. Early fog did take its toll on the numbers of boats launched.
