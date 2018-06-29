The southwest wind continues to plague us, and the heat associated with it is keeping anglers off of the water after late morning. If the forecast hold, the velocities should drop early next week.
That is especially good news for the offshore group, as the seas have been a bit uncomfortable for smaller crafts heading out.
Thursday, there was some action reported from the North Jetty where 11 year-old Danielle Bermudez landed a 4 1/2-foot blacktip shark that she released. Later, she caught one measuring 27 inches that ended up on the dinner table. Bermudez fished with her grandmother, avid angler Debby Brady, aka the Cowtown Mermaid. Five sharks were caught, with two being retained. Cut mullet was the bait.
Friday morning, Dustin Andreski, a relative newcomer to the saltwater fishing scene, had one of the better catches from the San Luis Pass area. He limited out on speckled trout using croaker on an 18-inch leader with a heavy chatter weight.
Offshore fishing begins peaking around the Fourth of July each year and tends to stay that way through early September. Bumpy conditions for several days now have limited the number of boats making it to the deeper waters. With the drop in wind velocities in the forecast, we should see a good number of boats heading beyond the jetties.
A reader called in saying that he had been crabbing four times this past week and caught nothing. He asked where and when he should be crabbing. Since there was no name or contact information left on the recorder, I can only give some basic information. First, crabs, like fish, will go to deeper waters during the mid-day heat. The morning and early evening hours are when to crab.
Location, bait and technique also play into the picture. A baited line dropped off a pier or dock and a dip net should be all it takes.
