Congratulations go out to the Houston Astros for their World Series win. I can honestly say that my wife and I didn't watch one single pitch of the Astros during the series and the baseball season. Once politics infiltrated professional sports, we switched the channels on our television set for good.
Hopefully with the season being over, those anglers staying up late watching the series will get back to fishing as long as the weather cooperates.
Before I start, there's another likely disturbance forming out in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. It has a 80 percent chance of development in the next five days as it slowly moves west/northwestward towards the eastern coast of Florida. Right now this is no concern for Texas.
Capt. Mike Cacciotti reported that the Galveston jetties are holding some nice sheepshead and slot reds. The best bite is on live shrimp thrown tight to the rocks. The bite in west Galveston Bay is slow for trout and redfish. Anglers wading the shorelines in east Galveston bay are catching fair numbers of trout and redfish on artificial lures.
Cacciotti said, "I've been fishing up river, catching speckled trout and redfish on live shrimp and soft plastics." When Cacciotti says "up river," he's referring to the bays north of the Fred Hartman Bridge and up past Interstate 10 in the San Jacinto River. As salty as it is, the fish can move farther up rivers and tributaries following their food source.
Capt. Juan Cruz and his wife Addie left out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp on Saturday afternoon once the wind laid down. They ventured up north towards the Fred Hartman Bridge and reported catching nine keeper speckled trout and two black drum.
Cruz said, "there are lots of dredge pipe scattered throughout the area, so anglers need to be cautious." All the fish were caught on live shrimp under popping corks.
Action from the 61st Street Fishing Pier consisted of catches of a variety of fish — bull reds, slot reds, sand trout, black drum, croaker, whiting, even spadefish. Sounds like the surf is alive and well.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.