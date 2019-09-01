While our summer vacation season is ending, the summer weather continues, as opposed to areas in the mid-west and northern U.S.
Golf courses, marinas and other warm weather recreation places in the mid-west and northern states often close just after Labor Day and do not re-open until the following Memorial Day Weekend. Here in Galveston we are lucky, as our recreation season (swimming, fishing and boating) lasts for a number of weeks more.
As we enter September, more and more bull reds will be caught as it is prime time for the big fish.
Anglers new to coastal fishing need to keep in mind that to retain a red drum (red fish) over 28 inches in length, a red drum tag needs to be completed and attached to the fish. The tags are part of the recreational fishing licenses.
Recently there has been a surge in catches of large black drum. Personally, I have not seen the magnitude of the catches this time of year, as most occur during the annual black drum run during the spring.
Black drum also have a size limit, that being 30 inches with any fish caught over that length required to be released. There are no tags for black drum like mentioned earlier for reds. One exception to the release rule is for black drum over 52 inches in length. One fish over 52 inches may be retained in hopes of breaking the state record for that species.
Offshore anglers should be reminded that the minimum size for ling increased September 1 from 38 inches to 40 inches.
In closing today's report, I want to recognize a friend and fellow outdoor writer Shannon Tompkins who retired from his post as outdoor editor of the Houston Chronicle on September 1. My best wishes to Shannon on his well-deserved retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.