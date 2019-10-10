It was another gorgeous day around Galveston. However, a moderate to at times strong southeast wind hampered anglers from fishing open bodies of water.
The beach water temperature continues in the summertime range, with readings in the mid-80s. Hopefully this weekend’s cold front will drop those readings. The effects of the norther likely will be short lived. However, most likely we will see a drop of a few degrees that will result in a sub-80 degree reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.