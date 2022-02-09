Fishing reports have trickled in the past few days. Still not that many anglers are taking advantage of this week's weather. I'll be out plying the waters Thursday and Friday right before the next front, which is due over the weekend.
Mike Sauceda and Will McMahon took advantage of the nice conditions on Tuesday, and hit the waters of west Galveston Bay. The anglers waited until around 10 a.m. for the sun to shine and add a little warmth to the water. According to the lunar tables, the major feeding period was between the hours of 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., and, just as the tables predicted, it paid off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.