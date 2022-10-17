The cold front finally passed through the coast Monday. It sure feels nice outside. Not much rain fell — well, not in Jamaica Beach, anyway. Galveston may have received a trace of rain, but I’m satisfied with these air temperatures.
Capt. Rocky Handrich of Rocky’s Guide Service said, “it’s pretty much been a redfish bite.” He’s found some diving gulls in Trinity Bay, but most of the fish under them have been small sand trout, under-sized speckled trout and big gafftop. There has been a few keeper trout mixed in with the redfish but not in any big numbers. Handrich hopes that behind this front the bigger trout will begin to feed more consistently.
Capt. Bink Grimes of Sunrise Lodge in Matagorda reported that the redfish action is good in the back lakes because of the higher tides. Anglers drifting in east Matagorda Bay are picking up a few speckled trout. Bink is looking forward to the opening of duck season on Nov. 5. Bink said, “we’ve seen a big influx of ducks with this bright moon.”
Texas Parks & Wildlife will hold three public meeting on proposed regulation changes to prohibit the harvest of oysters permanently in Carlos, Mesquite and Ayers bays. There’s a temporary closure of 1-2 years being proposed for San Antonio Bay and Dollar Reef, along with Trinity Sanctuary Reef and Trinity Harvestable Reef 1 and 2.
The group Save Texas Oysters has said on their Facebook page, “if they want to permanently close reefs to oyster harvesting and make it a sanctuary, then no one should be allowed to fish or hunt in those bays.”
The meetings are this Thursday from 6-8 p.m. There’s one in Port Lavaca, Port Aransas and Texas City. The Texas City meeting is at the College Of the Mainland Teacher’s Auditorium, Learning Resource Building L131, 1200 Amburn Rd.
Sunday is round three of the Sunday Bayou Bash Redfish Tournament. This is a two-angler team event, but you may fish solo. Entry fee is $250, three slot redfish weigh-In. Weigh-in is at Capt. Mark’s Bastrop Marina, 4515 Trammel St., Freeport.
Entrants must be signed up and paid by Thursday prior to the captains’ meeting on Saturday. For more information, call Capt. Colin Peterson 979-319-2629.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.