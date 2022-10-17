The cold front finally passed through the coast Monday. It sure feels nice outside. Not much rain fell — well, not in Jamaica Beach, anyway. Galveston may have received a trace of rain, but I’m satisfied with these air temperatures.

Capt. Rocky Handrich of Rocky’s Guide Service said, “it’s pretty much been a redfish bite.” He’s found some diving gulls in Trinity Bay, but most of the fish under them have been small sand trout, under-sized speckled trout and big gafftop. There has been a few keeper trout mixed in with the redfish but not in any big numbers. Handrich hopes that behind this front the bigger trout will begin to feed more consistently.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

