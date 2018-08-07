Nice conditions prevailed around Galveston on Tuesday, and, again, not many anglers were on the water.
The mid-day heat combined with the high humidity made for an unpleasant time for Josh Hendricks and Jerome Stallings. The anglers from Houston did not head out until 10:30 a.m., and by noon, the heat was unbearable in their open boat.
Their only catch before heading in were two large hardheads caught around the debris laden area called the barge grave yard off of Bolivar. Hendricks was hoping to find an few early flounder around the re-bar and other debris in the popular fall flounder spot.
During November, the “grave yard” is often mentioned in the Reel Report, as it is a gathering place for flounder and flounder fishermen. It is located just west of the Bolivar Ferry Landing.
In other fishing news, tarpon are definitely running in Tarpon Alley, according to a report from Capt. Mike Williams of Tarpon Express Guide Service. Williams said that this is the best time of year to hook up with one of the huge silver kings.
Monday night, gar were the center of attention of most night fishermen all around Galveston. Reports from Crystal Beach to Harborwalk indicated a good number of large gar working around underwater lights and other lighted areas.
Eric Prescott hooked up with a huge gar while night fishing near the Bolivar Yacht Basin Bait Camp. The big fish hit a live piggy perch that Prescott had intended for a redfish. After a 15- to 20-minute battle, the gar won, and left Prescott with some shredded line.
An interesting question came from Don Sims who asked: What do you do with a gar after you catch it?
Sims landed one in Harborwalk Harbor, and could not find anyone at his launching ramp who knew how to clean it or if it is edible.
They are edible; however, I do not know anyone who has tried one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.