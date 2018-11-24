The Thanksgiving weekend has been a disappointment to many anglers hoping to cash in on the flounder run. While fair numbers of the flatfish were reported, overall it has not been what we had expected.
A survey of what took place in the way of catches over the weekend indicated that speckled trout action in the bays was fair, with most anglers targeting specks taking at least at few.
Terence Derrilich and Ian Miller fished inlets off of the Intracoastal Waterway between Harborwalk and the Sea Isle Cut and landed three slot reds, five speckled trout and two sheepshead. Live shrimp was the bait.
Our only flounder action was reported from the Galveston Channel area where several anglers limited out while fishing around the piers and pilings between the Galveston Yacht Basin and the ferry landing. Most of the fish were in the 15 to 19 inch range.
Brandon Taylor, Stormy Jones and Alex Garcia fished the channel area off of Fort Travis and landed eight reds, three keepers and five throwbacks, along with three speckled trout and two sheepshead. Live shrimp was the bait.
Taylor cautioned boaters that the water depth along that area is low, as it has silted in since Hurricane Ike.
Along the beachfront, whiting continue to remain dependable, with reds and sand trout adding to the action. Anglers fishing the Galveston Fishing Pier, also referred to as the 91st Street Pier by old timers, were reporting unusual numbers of sheepshead for this time of year.
Early this week, wind likely will be an issue with which to deal for all anglers; however, by mid-week, conditions look favorable for again testing the waters for flounder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.