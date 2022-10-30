What a beautiful start for the first week of November. Again, we'll have to watch the Caribbean Sea for a strong chance of a depression or storm forming in the next couple of days. The National Hurricane Center has it at a 90 percent chance.
Capt. Mike Cacciotti wants to remind everyone that the flounder fishery will be closed starting at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. He said, "there are still lots of redfish to be caught at the Galveston jetties on live and cut bait."
West Galveston Bay has been spotty for speckled trout and redfish. The deeper reefs in east Galveston Bay are loaded with sand trout, a few keeper speckled trout and redfish.
The flounder fisherman are faring well along the rocks at the Texas City Dike. Bull red fishing is good, too, especially at night. Action in upper Galveston Bay is getting better. Lack of rain keeps pushing the trout and reds far to the north and into the San Jacinto River.
Andi Kilgore at the North Jetty Bait Camp reported catches of bull reds but little else. "The flounder just haven't got started," she relayed in her text to my phone. I don't think the water temperature has dropped enough to get those fish moving towards the open gulf — well, not in any numbers.
It was another successful event hosted by Coe Parker and West End Anglers Redfish Showdown this past Saturday at West End Restaurants and Marina. Here are the results from the tournament:
