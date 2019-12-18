The following statement was issued in the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s weekly news release on Tuesday.
“With 47 new state fishing records and 434 new water body records set at lakes, rivers and bays across the state, it is clear that 2019 was a great year for fishing in Texas,” said Ron Smith, the wildlife department’s Angler Recognition Program director. “In addition to providing bragging rights and a lifetime of memories for anglers, these achievements showcase the world-class fishing opportunities that can be found in every part of Texas.”
