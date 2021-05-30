A nagging east wind held things back on the fishing scene on Sunday. However, the forecasts are calling for a switch to the southeast for Memorial Day. We all know that is good news so I hope the forecast holds as fishing should pick up.
Offshore seas were a bit too much for smaller boats Saturday and Sunday, and, while a favorable wind should prevail on Monday, the velocities likely will impair the Mosquito Fleet from doing much in the way of offshore fishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.