Besides gusty north winds and higher than normal tide levels, Sunday was a great day around Galveston. Fishing was overall on the slow side, with fewer anglers on the water. Once conditions return to normal we should see some excellent fishing return.
Offshore anglers should find better than usual action on red snapper and other reef fish. Most of the time when a tropical disturbance crosses the Gulf of Mexico it stirs the bottom feeders into action.
