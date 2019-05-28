Gusty winds held things back on the fishing scene Tuesday; however, by mid-week we should see conditions beginning to be more tolerable for fishing.
Last Saturday, the big CCA-Texas Star Fishing Tournament kicked off for 2019. The event runs through Sept. 2 and offers something for just about every level of fishing.
One of more popular categories, if not the most popular, is the tagged redfish division. Tagged reds were released all along the Texas Coast, and those lucky enough to catch one will have a truck, boat and trailer package as their prize.
At the time of the catch you must be entered in the tournament and entry forms are widely available either online through CCA-Texas Star Tournament or at many sporting goods stores and bait shops.
Each year, there are several very disappointed anglers who catch one of the tagged reds and had not entered the tournament.
A number of readers have asked about how long it will take to get the Galveston Bay Complex back in shape after all of the heavy floods freshen the bays.
This is a hard question to answer; however, hot, dry weather will be with us for a while and that should help. Barring another siege of heavy rain, signs of improvement should start being noticed in early to mid-June.
