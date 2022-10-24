Before I begin with this column, let me state on record that I have no vested interest in the oyster business. I receive no income from the harvest or sale of oysters.
I'm a concerned angler that knows that a healthy oyster reef is vital to our fishery. Along with filtering water, a healthy reef provides habitat for small bait fish and crustaceans that redfish, speckled trout and other species feed on.
This past Thursday, Texas Parks & Wildlife (TP&W) held a public meeting in Texas City about the harvest of oysters in Texas. The meeting addressed the proposed permanent closures of three bays and temporary closures of areas in Galveston Bay.
There were 50 or so people in attendance, with 90-95 percent of them in the oyster business and the other 5-10 percent being anglers that fish the coastal waters. Rather a disappointing turnout by the anglers considering how vital a oyster reef is to the fishery.
In 2017 with House Bill 51, six Texas bays were permanently closed to the harvest of oysters. Now, TP&W is submitting to the commissioners during their meeting slated for 9 a.m. Nov. 3 in Austin, to permanently close Ayres, Mesquite and Carlos bays, which encompasses 2,129 acres of harvestable oysters. Also a 1-2 year closure of restoration reefs, three of them being in Galveston Bay — one area off Dollar Point, the other two in Trinity Bay.
In essence, that would be a total of nine Texas bays closed permanently to the harvest of oysters. Now I'm not a rocket scientist, but doesn't that increase the pressure on the bays that are left open to the harvest of oysters? Can you imagine if Galveston only had one grocery store to shop? How much added pressure would be placed on that one store? One word answer, a lot!
So, how did we get to where we are? CCA, which stands for the Coastal Conservation Association, asked for the closure of the three reefs in November 2021. The action was tabled and the bays were left open.
Now, here it is again, right before the opening of oyster season Nov. 1, and it's back on their agenda. The conclusion to all this in Wednesday's column.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
