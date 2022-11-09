I had a column reader text me saying, "Fishing reports sure seem slim from our bays." With everything going on from elections, hunting, sports — both professional and high school — and the Thanksgiving holiday, people's schedules are full.
When I took over this column, my goal was to expand the column, encompassing more than "just what's biting," on the Galveston Bay. We're blessed to live in an area where one can go harvest deer, ducks, doves and catch a bass, all within a relatively short drive from the coast.
I chatted with Capt. Jim West the other morning. West has been up in the woods of east Texas hunting deer. According to West, the rut is on and the deer are on the move. For those that don't know, "the rut" is the mating season for certain mammals, like deer. West offers a seasonal lease for four to five hunters, then guides a couple of hunts on other farms, depending upon the number of mature bucks.
On the fishing scene, West said, "Both Trinity Bay and east Galveston Bay are full of small speckled trout. There's some keepers in the mix, but nothing really over 3 pounds."
Before our conversation ended, West reported that a great influx of northern doves arrived just as the season closed. West said, "I wish TP&W would extend the season into November like the other two zones and do away with the two weeks in January, when it's cold and wet and the birds have left. It makes no sense to me."
Capt. Rocky Handrich has been fishing the northern reaches of Galveston Bay. He mentioned the speckled trout are scattered, but the redfish and black drum bite is good on live shrimp. Handrich said, "The water temperature is above 70 degrees, and we need some cold fronts to get the trout bite going."
The 61st Street Fishing Pier reported a great night of catching. A variety of fish were caught, black drum, sand trout, whiting, large croakers, sheepshead, slot reds and speckled trout. The pier remains open 24 hours weather permitting.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
