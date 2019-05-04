The thunderstorms that were in Saturday's forecast arrived during the early hours of the morning and by daybreak conditions were trying to settle. The aftermath did have the surf sandy; however, by early afternoon green water was making its way to the shoreline.
The weather forecasts discouraged a lot of anglers from hitting the water; however, by mid-afternoon boats were beginning to appear in greater numbers in the bays and around the jetties.
Sunday looks to be a good day for fishing if the wind does not pick up. Good tidal movement should prevail around the Galveston Bay Complex and that should be one of two pluses for the fishing crowd with the other being the beach water temperature at 77 degrees.
There were no reports in by press time Saturday; however, it is likely several will be received late or on Sunday along with Sunday's fishing reports.
With the beach water readings in the upper 70s, we should see a wide variety of fish appearing on the cleaning tables including some early arrivals from the offshore waters.
We use the term “anglers” often in the Reel Report, actually in just about every column and we all know what we are referring to, fishermen. Well last week while speaking to a luncheon group I used the term and then had a question from one of the members as to where it came from.
Obviously fishermen are not anglers she said. Well, for once I was caught not being able to answer a question about fishing.
Afterwards, I retrieved my old dictionary and looked it up. Angler has a number of different meanings and the one where the term angler comes from is “ to fish with a hook.”
