The last big holiday weekend of the summer was overall a good weekend for fishing. Offshore catches were good, with action on kings disappointing to most anglers.
Inshore, tarpon most likely were the highlight of the action, with good catches of trout and reds following close behind.
Sunday, Capt Mike Segall, Reel Threel Charters, hosted customers James Hallbeck and his son Damon to some good action in West Bay. Drifting in 4 to 5 feet of water they ended up with 10 specks, a flounder and a sand trout with live bait and soft plastics accounting for the fish.
Brady Paris and his dad Sammy landed four reds and five specks while drifting over shell in the area of Campbell’s Bayou. Live shrimp was the bait.
The beach front produced several nice catches of trout and reds, with a few tarpon being raised farther out.
Saturday, Kelvin Highsmith and Larry Patterson targeted tarpon off of Crystal Beach. Using Coon Pops and large live mullet for bait, they raised two silver kings approximately three miles out from the beach front. Both fish were estimated to be in the 4- to 5-foot range.
Kemp Matthews was up early and in the water at Terramar Beach before sunrise on Sunday. Using live shrimp fished under a popping cork, he landed a limit of five specks before 7 a.m.
Offshore, Z Krewe members Brad Dees, Billy Hopkins and Craig Funni fished with Kapt Keepers Charters on Saturday and landed three ling, three amberjacks and two king while fishing the Steeple Rock area.
The party boat Capt. John fished platforms east, southeast of the jetties on Sunday where Capt. Cody Carter placed his guests into action which included the following: 420 spade fish, two bonnet head sharks, two mangrove snapper, sand trout and rainbow runners.
