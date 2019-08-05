There was a slow down in fishing Monday because of fewer anglers taking advantage of the great fishing conditions and because of the shortage of live shrimp.
Live bait supplies were exhausted early Monday, and it appears we are in seasonal mode of scarcity of live shrimp.
The hot, sunny weather is a major factor in keeping shrimp dormant, and if your plans for fishing over the next few days call for live shrimp, keep in touch with your favorite bait shops as to their inventories.
Fortunately, offshore anglers are not dependent on live shrimp, and most of the popular baits they use are in good supply.
Speaking of offshore, John Black, Kevin Satcher, Windy Larson and Stoney Hart fished the Intersectional Rigs area aboard the Hammerlock and caught a nice variety of fish.
Their catch included 12 barracuda ranging from 18 to 38 inches, six bull dolphin (Dorado), a 41-pound amberjack, numerous sharks of all sizes (released) and a wahoo. The action came Saturday and Sunday on their overnight trip.
A team of four boats from the Galveston Professional Boatman's Association volunteered their boats and time Sunday to take veterans and volunteers from Project Healing Water Fly Fishing for the day at the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary.
The majority of the fishing took place within the the sanctuary and was part of the nationally coordinated “Get Into Your Sanctuary” event hosted by the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries and funded by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation with support from the Environmental Defense Fund.
Participants caught a plethora of species on fly and conventional tackle including greater amberjack, ling, strawberry grouper, mangrove snapper, barracuda and king mackerel.
