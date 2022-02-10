Thursday was another awesome day on Galveston Bay. The fishing was good in different locations of the bay complex, and Friday is looking just as good. I expect to see an increase in the winds blowing in from the south. It usually happens with an approaching cold front.
JoeBukowski reported continued good fishing in Clear Lake. Nassau Bay was again the target location, where he landed his limit of speckled trout up to 20 inches in length. Bukowski released several more keepers during his outing. All the fish were caught on MirrOlure jerk-type baits, such as the Soft-Dine. The water temperature was between 59 degrees and 62 degrees.
