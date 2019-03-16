Today is St. Patrick’s Day and an occasion that we have mentioned often in the Reel Report as prime time for black drum. Over the years the annual black drum run or migration tends to start reaching its peak around March 17 and this year seems to be no exception.
The Big Uglies as the oversized black drum are often called have been caught and released in good numbers lately in spite of unfavorable conditions in which to fish.
There is no reason this annual event should not continue to be in full swing for our second week of spring break.
Like last week, many of this week’s visitors have inquired about how the fishing will be during their spring break holidays. The same comments from last week apply this week. The weather will be the main culprit standing in the way of a nice catch and taking fish home.
With that said let's take a look at what should be in store for anglers this week.
Wind will be the key to success this week. If the velocities end up light to moderate, action should be good for pan fish, scattered reds and trout.
Whiting should be a good bet along the beachfront and around the piers and rock groins.
Sheepshead and sand trout should be found around piers, docks and pilings in protected areas.
For a real adventure, the black drum run is on, as mentioned earlier, and some really big fish will be moving in for spawning. The Texas City Dike, the Jetties and spots along the Galveston Ship Channel, including Seawolf Park should be good choices.
Natural baits will be the best for most fish this week, with crab being the top selection for large black drum and peeled dead shrimp for sheepshead and whiting. Live shrimp will work for all fish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.