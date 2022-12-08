There’s a song that contains the lyrics “take your time, don’t live too fast.” Boy, isn’t that the truth?
I figured the older I got, the more time in a day I would have to accomplish the things I wanted to do. Rest assured, that isn’t the case. The hours fly by in a day the older you become, so slow down and enjoy the ride while you can.
Jason Witchet fished out of the Galveston Yacht Marina and enjoyed a nice day on the water. Using live shrimp as bait, he landed 12 redfish, which included one slot-sized and one over-sized. The rest were just short of the 20-inch mark.
Witchet then caught 15 black drum, but only two of them were of legal size. Sometimes it’s just all about getting your line stretched and not about the size of the fish. Sounds like plenty of action for this angler.
Capt. Juan Cruz has fished the past couple of days. He’s still launching from Baytown and fishing the upper end of Galveston Bay. On one of his trips, he was accompanied by Yolanda Aguirre, her son Mikey and his friend Alonzo Garza. They waited a bit for the sun to come up, but nevertheless they landed 15 black drum and five speckled trout, all on live shrimp.
The next day, Cruz fished with his wife Addie. She’s the queen when it comes to catching speckled trout, and, as usual, they had their limit. Cruz said, “we got an earlier start than the other day and caught plenty of specks.” Again, he used live shrimp as bait.
Just a reminder that the TM Sharks fishing team is hosting their Sharking for Tots Tournament this coming Sunday on the Texas City Dike. This is a bull red tournament. Fishing starts at 7 a.m. and goes until 3:30 p.m., with awards and raffles to follow.
The entry fee is $15 per rod plus one unwrapped gift per rod. Registration begins at 5 a.m. under the TM Sharks tent on the dike.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
