Just when you think not many folks are fishing, I've received reports the past couple of days. Seems like the anglers are taking advantage of the conditions, because we're in for a serious change in our weather.
The first "real cold front" will pass through the coast Friday evening and early Saturday. Hopefully we'll receive a few drops of precipitation as the front approaches the coast.
Angler Robert Drew launched from Eagle Point Fishing Camp and headed into Clear Lake. The bite was reported as slow, as Drew fished the docks lining the main channel. Tide was running out hard, so Drew moved further into the lake.
Finding a shell bank adjacent to deep water, Drew found some fish. He ended up catching several redfish, a couple of sheepshead and a few black drum. All were caught on free-lined live shrimp.
Michael Todd, my Texas City Dike fisherman, reported that the bull red bite is still going strong, fishing off the rocks on the channel side of the dike. The best bite has been on mullet. He tried some live crab, but had no takers. Large croaker are being caught at night on live and dead shrimp.
West End surf angler Dahna Hull finally had a chance to hit the surf. She's been busy caring for a sick family member, so please keep both of them in your prayers. Hull reported the surf as being "very active."
Fishing in the second gut off the beach, Hull landed slot reds and black tip sharks on dead finger mullet and cut mullet. Switching over to dead shrimp, she also caught lots of whiting, large croaker, sand trout, black drum, gafftop and even a bluefish. Now that's some well deserved fish catching with all she's going through.
The West End Anglers' first event for the Winter Trout Series Tournament is Saturday. The weigh-in will be at the West End Marina and Restaurants. Go to fishwestend.com/tournament for rules and registration.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
