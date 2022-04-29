Late reports are still tricking in, especially since the winds laid. Funny how that happens, weather and catches go hand in hand. When the weather and winds are good, usually there’s an uptick in the catches. All we need now is for the weather and winds to keep cooperating, and catches should just get better.
Captain Jim West with Bolivar Guide Service said “everyone is catching them.” Good weather and light winds allowed the water to settle and clear, which resulted in good catches of speckled trout. West and his anglers have been wading the shorelines, they’re also catching a few redfish mixed in with the trout.
