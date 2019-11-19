This year’s flounder run is apparently peaking. Often I have mentioned that this usually occurs around Thanksgiving. If we think about it, this year Thanksgiving is coming close to a week later than normal, which means that this Thursday would be closer to recent ones.
The cold weather that set in early this season is one of the reasons for the early peak, and when I say early, I am referring to the last 10 to 20 years. Prior to that, this would be considered a normal fall season for cold weather.
