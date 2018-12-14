Sometimes it is difficult to find much optimism for the fishing report and Friday was one of those days. Cloudy with wind gusting to well over 30 knots and wind chill factors in the low 40s does not lend much optimism for getting out on the water.
If anything, Sunday might be a day to fish. According to the forecasts, sunny conditions should return with a high around 60 along with light winds. Unfortunately, the cold front that hit Friday likely will push a lot of water out of the bays.
Ok, for you die-hard anglers there likely will be somewhere to wet a line with a chance to catch fish. Now where will that be? Most likely in deeper waters. If conditions permit, fishing the jetties would be my choice, especially closer to the end of the North Jetty on the Gulf side.
During times when the water was low, much like we have been experiencing lately, I found the Crash Basin off of Offatts Bayou to hold some schools of sand trout.
I am not sure if this is the proper name of the canal but the Chemical Canal that runs off of the Intracoastal Waterway between Carancahua Lake and Chocolate Bay often holds fish seeking deeper, warmer waters when the tide levels are low.
Moses Lake has several deeper holes that winter anglers frequent, and during low water levels those might be good bets.
For me, there are just too many other days that offer much better conditions when the comfort level is good and fish are biting.
If you make it out, call in and give us a report.
