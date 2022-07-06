I could not close out this four-part series without asking Capt. Mike Williams about tackle. Williams always fished for that one big bite from that fish he named "Moby Dick." So, I questioned Williams on rods and reels, rigging and how specifically he fishes for them.
There are so many rods and reels on the market, it's easy for an angler to spend upwards to a thousand dollars on a setup. So, I asked Williams, "Does one need to spend a small fortune to tarpon fish?" Williams answered, "No, not really, but you do need a proven tried and durable reel."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.