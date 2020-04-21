Tuesday turned out to be a great day for fishing. However, few anglers took advantage of the window of nice conditions. This was most likely another small window, as the forecasts are calling for the wind to pick up for a few days beginning Wednesday.

Gary Kelley sent a note asking about the comments I have made recently about the fish being here now. Kelley wanted to know why it seemed that more fish are prevalent this year and whether it’s because fewer anglers have been on the water because of all of the restrictions.

Capt. Joe Kent is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription