Another cold front made its way across the upper Texas coast on Monday and, with the chilling wind and overcast conditions, very few fishermen had lines in the water.
While this is not a major front as far as dropping temperatures to near dangerous levels for fish, it is good that we are continuing to see a drop in water readings. The big advantage is that fish will start becoming acclimated to the colder water and begin their late fall and winter patterns.
Many of you can recall the devastating freeze and associated fish kill of 1983. That year, warm temperatures were prevailing through early December.
Then all of a sudden a major “Blue Norther” hit and the strong winds quickly emptied the shallows trapping thousands of speckled trout that were continuing their warm weather feeding style in the marshes and other shallow bodies of water.
The next stage was a severe freeze that lasted several days, which proved just too much for the trout.
We have seen similar events following 1983; however, none has been as severe as that one.
During November, we are not worried about fish-killing freezes; however, December is another story. Beginning in mid-December, we start getting concerned, as that has been the time that our most devastating freezes have occurred, as far as fish kills are concerned.
Yes, there have been severe freezes after December; however, one reason they have not been as devastating on trout is that the fish by then are in their winter pattern where they seek refuge in deeper, warmer waters.
Enjoy the remainder of November, as we have a few weeks before it is “nail-biting” time!
