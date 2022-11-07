It was a bit eerie this morning as I walked my pup in Jamaica Beach. The fog was dense, and the air was void of a rumbling noise.
Yes, it’s the first day after bike rally, and the silence that filled the air was welcomed. Anytime you cram more than 250,000 visitors on an island 3-miles wide and 33 miles long, you’re going to have some problems.
My encounters with the bikers were pleasant. Some may feel otherwise, but overall I believe it went well. My prayers go out to the families whose loved ones lost their lives in traffic accidents. I hate to say, but it happens every year, just like drownings during the summer beach season.
Chris Edwards sent in an extensive report from Lake Conroe. Edwards is the owner of Catch a Trophy Guide Service. Edwards started off saying that “the fishing has been great.” The lake level level is still really low, at 198.56 feet. Water temperature is running between 72-76 degrees. The large mouth bass bite has been excellent in water less than 10 feet deep.
Edwards said, “night fishing has been awesome. It will continue throughout the fall, or until the water temperature drops into the 50s.” Fishing the lighted docks is a really cool visual way to catch active bass feeding on shad.
Edwards’ favorite baits in this situation are shallow diving crank baits and roadrunners, all in a shad-colored pattern. If the fish wouldn’t feed on artificial baits, a live shad hooked weightless underneath the belly will do the trick.
During the day, fishing any type of shad moving bait will work. Diving crank baits in bright shad colors fished around boat docks, rocks and shallow cover is a good place to start. Riprap areas such as bridges can also be great. Anglers should throw lip-less chrome colored crank baits and squared bill crank baits when fishing this type of cover.
If you find some vegetation or submerged trees, you can slow down your retrieve by flipping jigs and slow sinking soft plastics like a Sinko into the structure. If this structure is near deeper water, you can pull out some nice bass using this technique.
In Wednesday’s column, I’ll follow up with a hybrid, catfish and crappie update from the lake.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
