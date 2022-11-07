It was a bit eerie this morning as I walked my pup in Jamaica Beach. The fog was dense, and the air was void of a rumbling noise.

Yes, it’s the first day after bike rally, and the silence that filled the air was welcomed. Anytime you cram more than 250,000 visitors on an island 3-miles wide and 33 miles long, you’re going to have some problems.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

