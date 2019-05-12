Mothers Day is typically a slow day at the ramps and bait camps, as anglers focus their attention on one of the few things that is more important than fishing.
Early Sunday while driving down 61st Street and over the causeway heading to Houston, there were very few cars around the bait camps and the boat ramps had very little activity.
The floods of last week definitely were a factor and, combined with this special event Sunday, it was almost like a standstill as far as fishing goes.
There were a couple of boats fishing the Causeway Railroad Bridge early and most likely the attraction to that area was the higher salinity levels around Galveston Bay.
While the salinity levels all around the complex are from 0 to just barely detectable, there are several spots that tend to hold the highest levels of salt in the water.
Two of those are in upper West Bay, in particular the Confederate Reef Triangle to Greens Cut. East Bay holds another high salinity area, that being from inside Rollover Pass to the Intracoastal Waterway.
Those areas likely will be where trout will begin to gather when conditions start to settle. The outlook for the early part of this week is uncertain at best. If no more heavy rain hits, we should begin to see things improve later in the week, as tides help to bring back the salt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.