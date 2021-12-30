It was a foggy, foggy start to Thursday on Galveston Island and the bay. Visibility on the West End early in the day was less than one-sixteenth of a mile. Upon sunrise, the fog did manage to burn off but not completely.
Michael Todd and a couple of friends fished off the Texas City Dike on Wednesday evening. They landed bull reds and oversized black drum. Todd was using cut mullet and live piggy perch as bait. One of the anglers fished with halved crabs. According to the anglers, the fish seemed to like the crabs better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.