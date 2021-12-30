It was a foggy, foggy start to Thursday on Galveston Island and the bay. Visibility on the West End early in the day was less than one-sixteenth of a mile. Upon sunrise, the fog did manage to burn off but not completely.

Michael Todd and a couple of friends fished off the Texas City Dike on Wednesday evening. They landed bull reds and oversized black drum. Todd was using cut mullet and live piggy perch as bait. One of the anglers fished with halved crabs. According to the anglers, the fish seemed to like the crabs better.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

