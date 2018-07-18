Tuesday, there was a window of calm conditions that sent fish into a feeding mode. However, Wednesday the southwest wind raised its ugly head and, with velocities in the 10 to 20 mph range, marred any hope for good catches of game fish.
It appears we are in for another siege of this ill wind. However, one bright spot is the offshore scene.
Fortunately, we have Capt. Paul Stanton’s weekly update of what has been taking place beyond the jetties to pass on below.
“Most of our red snapper limits are coming from 23 to 30-plus miles out. This is the last week for the federal red snapper season for federally permitted charter & party boats like our 'Island Girl.' The last day is Saturday, July 21.
"We are seeing more and more larger mangrove snapper on certain spots and will be targeting them as the federal season for red snapper is closing. Those fish often run shallower than the red snapper and can be caught on lighter tackle, making for more fun. We have caught some of these fish up to 36 inches (minimum size is 12 inches total length).
"This past week we got into some nice Dorado (most gaffing size) when we found a floating barrel about 11 miles out. Our preferred bait continues to be Spanish sardines. We are catching our kingfish 11 to 30 miles out on rocks, wrecks, oil platforms and buoys. We have not found any really good weed lines for holding topwater fish within 30 miles.
"Federal waters opened to shrimping on July 15. Most of the shrimp boats nearshore, within 30 miles, are dragging nets during the day time, while farther offshore you will begin to find boats anchored during the day and shrimping at night.”
