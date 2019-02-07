The cold front we expected blew through Thursday afternoon with a north wind hitting 30 knots. Now, we can sit back and wait for the effects to pass and hopefully start fishing again soon.
There has been some encouraging news on the fishing scene based on late reports from last weekend and earlier this week. All the reports indicated that the fish are there, hopefully waiting for more stable conditions before getting into a feeding frenzy.
Saturday, Hailey Spencer and Alischa Smith of Tiki Island fished with Capt. David Spencer. Fishing Offatts Bayou, Hailey landed her personal best trout, a 26-inch speck, while tossing live shrimp under a popping cork.
Another report from nearby English Bayou told of a 25-inch trout and two slot reds being caught near the pilings on the north end of that body of water. Henry Stewart used a white Norton Sand Eel with chartreuse tail to catch all three fish. The action came in the late afternoon during the high tide.
Whiting are beginning to show along the beachfront. Marvin Askew and his son Edward used fresh peeled dead shrimp to land seven whiting in the surf off of Terramar. There was no mention of which day last weekend the catch was made.
Rounding out our reports was one from Betsy Hatherill who sent a picture of a yearling flounder she caught in West Bay just before the cold front arrived. Hatherill is well-known in the Spanish Grant area for her expertise in catching flounder year round.
It appears that today and Saturday will be good ones for sitting by the fire and working on tackle.
