As I was sitting down to do today’s article, I glanced at my fish mounts and the one that caught my attention was one of the larger trouts I have caught, a 7-pound, 4-ounce beauty caught June 25, 1975.
At that time, it was the largest trout I had landed and that personal record held until Aug. 10, 1989, when an 8-pound, 7-ounce trout replaced it. Ironically, I was fishing in a local tournament at the time and the big fish won a new rod and reel and free mount from a taxidermist in south Houston.
The first trout was caught while fishing at the east end of the seawall approximately 200 yards out. The other fish was caught while fishing the old Bolivar Gas Wells.
With the forecasts continuing to show excellent conditions over the next few days, more fish like those likely will be brought in.
If the surf clears up enough during this time, look for hot action for waders. Trout green water will be the key, and if that occurs, this is the time to fish the beachfront.
The jetties likely will be in their summertime pattern offering a wide variety of fish with a few of our offshore fish being among those roaming the rocks. Look for tidal movement when fishing the jetties, as that is a key to catching fish there.
If the nearshore waters clear up enough, we could see tarpon appearing not far off the beachfront.
I mentioned the Bolivar Gas Wells earlier, and this is the time when that area starts to turn on. Again, tidal movement is a big part of fishing around the shell pads.
Hopefully, we will receive some excellent fishing reports over the next several days, so let us hear from you if you are one of the lucky ones to be able to take advantage of the forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.