Saturday turned out to be a good day for fishing.
Speckled trout highlighted catches from West Bay, along with reds and a few flounder. Sheepshead were the bill of fare around the jetties and there was some early action along the beachfront.
Capt. Maurice Porter and three guests got into some good action on speckled trout around Confederate Reef in West Bay. Their catch for the morning consisted of 13 specks, two slot reds and several large sand trout. Porter said one of the sandies measured 15 inches and is the largest he had seen come from West Bay.
The causeway bridges produced a variety of fish for Don Straiter and Sherry Cornelius. The couple fished both the causeway and railroad bridges using dead shrimp fished on the bottom and returned with six black drum, 12 sand trout, three sheepshead and a keeper flounder.
Over at Seawolf Park, Seth Morgan landed a huge black drum that he and others fishing around him estimated to be in the 50-pound category. Cut mullet was the bait.
Other catches reported from Seawolf Park included whiting, sheepshead, puppy drum and stingrays.
Two reports came from the jetties where Allen King and Donna Bausch caught two limits of sheepshead, along with four black drum to over four pounds and a large gafftop. Live shrimp was the bait and the action took place near the North Jetty boat cut on the Gulf side.
The other came from Tom Clay who, along with Tim Heaton, landed eight sheepshead and three black drum while fishing the North Jetty.
Jack crevalle were running along the beachfront early Saturday. Valente Cortez hooked up with one of the ferocious fighters while fishing from the 23rd street rock groins and battled it for 15 minutes before winning out.
