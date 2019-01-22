Old Man Winter is returning as another strong cold front is upon us adding more disruption to fishing.
While fishing may not be much of an option, when the winds settles anglers can take advantage of the very low water levels and mark guts and channels through the shallower bodies of water.
Among those areas are the bay side of San Luis Pass and the adjacent waters of Lower West Bay.
Monday, while crossing the San Luis Pass Bridge, it was easy to see where the deeper cuts ran and anglers that fish all around there could benefit by marking the deep cuts. During my years of fishing that area shallow water was a consistent problem, especially for boaters who had no familiarity with the consistently shifting sands along the bottom.
Upper West Bay has this problem to a lesser degree however the tides and currents do not impact that area as much as at the lower end.
While sand is the issue at the lower end, shell is the problem at the upper end. In both cases, when the water is blown out by strong northers an opportunity is presented to see where the hazards lie.
Speaking of Lower West Bay, Victor Cantu sent a notes saying that he and his father-in-law have been consistently catching nice sized sheepshead near Sea Isle. A few undersized flounder have been landed as well.
The action has taken place in five to seven feet of water and there was not mention of baits used.
Dean Evans, of Crystal Beach, asked if we had any information on what he described as a “rust bucket vessel” near the Bolivar ferry landing. Anyone with information let us hear from you and I will relay it to Evans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.