Got home last night to internet connection problems. It’s crazy how much I depend on service, especially writing my columns and articles. I can get by without a GPS in my boat, but the internet is another situation. Oh well, such is life and I pray it gets repaired tomorrow.
Captain Mike Segall of Reel Threel Charters said, “Sharks are plentiful in the waters off Freeport, Texas.” He’s been catching them in about 30 feet of water, mostly black tips, Atlantic sharp nose and bonnetheads. The snapper bite is still strong, over structure 30 plus miles offshore of the coast.
