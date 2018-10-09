Our first cool front of the fall season is arriving and anglers can hardly wait. It appears that it will be a dry front lowering temperatures and humidity which if nothing else will make conditions very pleasant for being on the water.
After the front clears, we should see flounder starting to move; however, as we have often mentioned, it is going to take a major cold front or two for the flounder migration to get underway.
Recently we have had numerous reports of the small male flounder showing up in increasing numbers along the Galveston Ship Channel. Larger flounder continue to be caught in both East and West Bays and along the shorelines of upper Galveston Bay, especially in the San Leon and Dickinson Bay areas.
For now, red fish activity continues to be excellent, with catches of all sizes of reds being reported. The smaller reds are coming from the same areas where the larger flounder are being caught, while larger sized slot reds and bull reds seem to be hovering around the passes into the Gulf. Areas from the old concrete ship Selma to the end of both the North and South Jetties are producing a lot of reds along with scattered specks and black drum.
This weekend looks promising for fishing, as the aftermath of the frontal system will be out of the way and the bays should be alive with action. Expect to see more schooling activity by speckled trout as the water cools.
Fishing apparently was not on the minds of most folks Tuesday, as there were no reports received nor were there many boat trailers parked around the launching ramps.
While we dodged Hurricane Michael, the after effects from its journey across the Gulf likely will be with us for a few days in the form of higher waves offshore.
