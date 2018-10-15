Fishing reports from last weekend continue to come in and, while conditions did not favor fishing, anglers were able to land a few fish.
One of the better reports came from Jose Aceves who, along with his wife Juanita, fished Dickinson Bayou on Sunday and had a good day of fishing.
Aceves landed a Texas Grand Slam consisting of two reds, both 21 inches in length, three speckled trout and a 17-inch flounder. The big fish of the day was caught by Juanita who landed and released a four-foot alligator gar.
Tandem rigged Down South lures caught the Texas Grand Slam, while live mullet was the choice of the gar.
Murray Collins and Tripp Sanchez fished protected waters along the Galveston Ship Channel on Sunday morning and landed numerous sand trout, whiting and several undersized flounder that were released. Dead shrimp was the bait.
John Masterson sent a note passing on his observations while fishing East Bay behind Rollover Pass.
The angler from High Island was wade fishing using soft plastics for bait and found the fishing very slow; however, he watched two anglers fishing from the bank land several nice-sized croaker using what appeared to him to be dead shrimp for bait.
Masterson feels that this might be a sign indicating a croaker run at the pass.
Kurt Kuntscher fished the North Jetty on Sunday and landed two bull reds, both released.
Urs Schmidt of Saltwater Recon called in to say that two new cams are in operation along the beachfront, one at Jimmy's on the Pier at 91st Street and the other at 43rd Street, facing the beach.
