Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.