The forecasts were right on for Saturday morning, as light winds, along with a break in the heavy fog, took place around 9:30 a.m. The window of calm conditions just might be enough for a prefrontal bite, I thought, so it was off to go fishing.
Few boats were on the water and, unfortunately, the bite was not on for me. A couple of our area fishing guides had their parties fishing around the marshes and back bays with one in particular wading the area around the entrance to Sweetwater Lake.
