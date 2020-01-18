The forecasts were right on for Saturday morning, as light winds, along with a break in the heavy fog, took place around 9:30 a.m. The window of calm conditions just might be enough for a prefrontal bite, I thought, so it was off to go fishing.

Few boats were on the water and, unfortunately, the bite was not on for me. A couple of our area fishing guides had their parties fishing around the marshes and back bays with one in particular wading the area around the entrance to Sweetwater Lake.

Capt. Joe Kent is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

