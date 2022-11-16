U.S. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston posted a heavy weather advisory through Sunday.
Wednesday night and into Thursday, the coastal water forecast calls for moderate northeast winds and elevated tides/seas. A long fetch of strong 20- to 30-knot east and northeast winds set up as a coastal trough develops off the lower Texas coast.
Seas could build 8-10 feet, rising tide levels and increasing our chances for showers and storms some time this weekend. For the Coast Guard to come out with this written advisory, they’re fairly certain that this weather event could happen.
In a previous column, I mentioned that anglers will need to seek the most protected areas of our bays when fishing in these conditions. West Galveston Bay has several locations that come to mind: Carancahua Lake, Greens Lake, Halls Bayou and Chocolate Bayou. This is the time of the year that those fishing these protected waters catch speckled trout and redfish.
There are several places to launch that keeps the angler from having to cross the open bay. The same goes for those fishing in Galveston Bay. One of the most protected areas is north of the Fred Hartman Bridge. Anglers can launch right off of Highway 146 in Baytown, avoiding open bay runs.
Capt. Mike Cacciotti said, “The catching is better since the last cold front.” Cacciotti has been in the northern reaches of Galveston Bay, north of the Fred Hartman Bridge, finding speckled trout and redfish over shell reefs. He’s using live shrimp under popping corks.
When he’s not up north, Cacciotti has been on the jetties when conditions allow, catching sheepshead and redfish. Cacciotti said, “overall, fishing is good, we just have to get past the rest of this week, and hopefully the bays will settle down.”
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
